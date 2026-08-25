Duleep Trophy: After failing with the bat, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi strikes with two wickets in four balls — watch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made an impact with the ball after a brief outing with the bat, taking two wickets in four deliveries for East Zone against North East Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026 quarterfinal in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The match marked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's first-ever appearance for East Zone. He was named vice-captain of the side, with Ishan Kishan leading the team.

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East Zone had posted 467 in their first innings at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 in Bengaluru. Shahbaz Ahmed top-scored with 167, while Sudip Kumar Gharami made 146.

North East Zone were then bowled out for 111 in 42.5 overs, leaving East Zone with a first-innings lead of 356 runs. East Zone enforced the follow-on, sending North East Zone back to bat.

Also Read | Meet Bishworjit Konthoujam: Manipur pacer who removed Vaibhav in Duleep Trophy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's double strike Sooryavanshi was introduced into the attack during the second innings and struck in his first over. He dismissed Kishan Lyngdoh with the second delivery of the 27th over, with the batter falling for 25.

Lyngdoh had faced 40 balls and hit two fours and a six before his dismissal. The catch was completed by substitute fielder Denish Das.

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Three deliveries later, Sooryavanshi claimed his second wicket of the over. Imliwati Lemtur was dismissed for four from three balls after edging the delivery to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. The two dismissals came off the second and fifth balls of the same over, meaning Sooryavanshi took two wickets in four balls.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's figures read 2/11 from three overs at the time of writing this report. North East Zone were in deep trouble in their second innings, with their score reading 114/8, still trailing East Zone by 242 runs.

In the only innings that East Zone batted, Vaibhav managed to score just eight runs from six deliveries. The teenager hit two boundaries off Manipur pacer Bishworjit Konthoujam, before being dismissed by the same bowler.

Vaibhav, who rose to the limelight with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025, made his senior India debut in June, during the T20I series against England in England.

He also went on to play the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, wherein he finished as the top run-getter with 151 runs from three matches.

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Overall, Vaibhav has played six T20Is for India to date and has aggregated 193 runs at a strike-rate of 189.22, with two half-centuries to his name.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.