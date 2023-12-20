Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Dunki advance booking: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie earns 10.39 crore in pre-release sales in India

Dunki advance booking: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie earns 10.39 crore in pre-release sales in India

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Dunki advance booking: This is the first collaboration between Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan.

Dunki advance booking: Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's movie

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie "Dunki" has made a remarkable entry into the Box Office with its advance bookings for the first day. Rajkumar Hirani’s Bollywood film has started its theatrical journey on a high note with its advance bookings.

The figures for the first day are impressive. With a gross collection of approximately 10.39 crore, the sales have been robust across the country. A total of 3,64,487 tickets have been sold for the first day, spread over 12,720 shows nationwide. The Average Ticket Price (ATP) for the bookings stands at 263.

Dunki state-wise advance booking

In a state-wise breakdown, Andhra Pradesh leads with a gross booking of 16.97 lakh, with 12% occupancy across 39 shows, out of which 27 are filling fast. Assam and Bihar follow suit with 19.92 lakh and 14.2 lakh, respectively, indicating significant interest in these regions.

Gujarat and Maharashtra show a lower occupancy rate of 4% but still manage substantial gross bookings of 40.5 lakh and 4.85 crore. This could be indicative of the film's expected performance in these economically significant states.

Southern states like Tamil Nadu and Telangana show an impressive 21% and 22% occupancy, with 30.18 lakh and 1.16 crore in bookings, which reflects the film's reach beyond its primary Hindi-speaking audience.

Delhi stands out with 1.57 crore, showcasing the city's strong contribution to the film's opening day bookings. Jammu and Kashmir, though having fewer shows, exhibit a notable occupancy rate of 16%.

Dunki advance booking overseas

"Dunki" has outpaced "Salaar" in overseas advance bookings, as per Movie Hub, reaching $915,000 ( 7.6 crore) in just five days without premiere shows. It is projected to surpass $1.5 million ( 12.5 crore) by December 20, it added. So, the total advance booking number for Dunki stands at over 15 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
