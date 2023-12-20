Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie "Dunki" has made a remarkable entry into the Box Office with its advance bookings for the first day. Rajkumar Hirani’s Bollywood film has started its theatrical journey on a high note with its advance bookings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The figures for the first day are impressive. With a gross collection of approximately ₹10.39 crore, the sales have been robust across the country. A total of 3,64,487 tickets have been sold for the first day, spread over 12,720 shows nationwide. The Average Ticket Price (ATP) for the bookings stands at ₹263.

Dunki state-wise advance booking In a state-wise breakdown, Andhra Pradesh leads with a gross booking of ₹16.97 lakh, with 12% occupancy across 39 shows, out of which 27 are filling fast. Assam and Bihar follow suit with ₹19.92 lakh and ₹14.2 lakh, respectively, indicating significant interest in these regions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat and Maharashtra show a lower occupancy rate of 4% but still manage substantial gross bookings of ₹40.5 lakh and ₹4.85 crore. This could be indicative of the film's expected performance in these economically significant states.

Southern states like Tamil Nadu and Telangana show an impressive 21% and 22% occupancy, with ₹30.18 lakh and ₹1.16 crore in bookings, which reflects the film's reach beyond its primary Hindi-speaking audience.

Delhi stands out with ₹1.57 crore, showcasing the city's strong contribution to the film's opening day bookings. Jammu and Kashmir, though having fewer shows, exhibit a notable occupancy rate of 16%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dunki advance booking overseas "Dunki" has outpaced "Salaar" in overseas advance bookings, as per Movie Hub, reaching $915,000 ( ₹7.6 crore) in just five days without premiere shows. It is projected to surpass $1.5 million ( ₹12.5 crore) by December 20, it added. So, the total advance booking number for Dunki stands at over ₹15 crore.

