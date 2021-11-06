On Thursday, moments after West Indies loss to Sri Lanka, Bravo had told ICC on the post-match Facebook Live show that he will be drawing the curtains on his international career
West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Saturday hanged his boots as his team's T20 World Cup campaign came to end following the defeat against Australia.
On Thursday, moments after West Indies' loss to Sri Lanka, Bravo had told ICC on the post-match Facebook Live show that he will be drawing the curtains on his international career after the showpiece event.
With this 8-wicket win, Aussies are now in a good position to make the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh played the innings of 89* and 53 respectively as Australia chased the target of 158 in 16.2 overs.
