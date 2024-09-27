Dwayne Bravo replaces Gautam Gambhir, appointed new KKR mentor post retirement

Former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo has been announced as the new mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders, shortly after the veteran announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in an Instagram post. Bravo will have big shoes to fill as he takes over from Gautam Gambhir, who had a very successful stint with KKR, helping the team win the IPL trophy in the only season he was with the franchise.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Bravo met with KKR CEO Venky Mysore during the Caribbean Premier League before agreeing to take on the coveted role. Bravo will also reportedly oversee other franchises under the Knight Riders banner, including Trinbago Knight Riders (CPL), Los Angeles Knight Riders (MLC) and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ILT20).

"DJ Bravo joining us is an exciting development…His relentless drive to win, along with his vast experience and deep knowledge, will greatly benefit our franchise and players." KKR CEO Mysore was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo