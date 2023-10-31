comScore
Cricket News
'E to Bengali bujhte pare': MS Dhoni reveals how he stumped Bangladeshi players | Video

MS Dhoni revealed that it was during his stay in Kharagpur that he learned a lot about the Bengali language, although he said that he cannot speak the language fluently but he can understand the Bengali language very well

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (AFP)Premium
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (AFP)

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni talked about an incident in which he outfoxed the Bangladeshi players during a cricket match in a rather unusual way. MS Dhoni during an event said that Team India was in Bangladesh and as he was batting, the wicketkeeper of Bangladesh was communicating in Bengali with the bowlers.

At that point in time the Bangladeshi keeper did not know that Dhoni could understand the Bengali language. Dhoni said that he could understand all the communication that was going in between the keeper and the bowler.

As the match got over, to the surprise of Bangladeshi cricketers, they reacted that Dhoni could understand the Bengali language.

MS Dhoni revealed that it was during his stay in Kharagpur that he learned a lot about the Bengali language, although he said that he cannot speak the language fluently but he can understand the Bengali language very well.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket, he still continues to lead the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

He recently guided CSK to their fifth IPL triumph and was expected to announce his retirement as he suffered from a knee injury.

He provided an update on his recovery and said, "Knee has survived the operation, going through the rehab phase. The doctor told me you would feel much better by November. But no problem in day-to-day routine."

After the IPL, Dhone went through knee surgery at the beginning of June.

*With Agency Inputs

Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 09:10 PM IST
