EAM Jaishankar meets veteran cricketer Brian Lara on his official tour of Trinidad and Tobago

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], May 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (local time) met the legendary cricketer of the West Indies, Brian Lara, in Trinidad and Tobago during the final leg of his three-nation official tour in the Caribbean.

He shared a post on X with photos of himself alongside the former batter and wrote, "With the one and only @BrianLara".

Lara is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters of all time and is bracketed alongside the elite company of Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis. During his 17-year-long international career, he made 11,953 runs in 131 Tests at an average of 52.89 and 10,405 runs in 299 ODIs.

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EAM Jaishankar also met with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and joined her in presenting Made-in-India laptops to Trinbagonian school children, while both sides also concluded a series of agreements aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.

The External Affairs Minister also announced the conclusion of several agreements between India and Trinidad and Tobago covering tourism, renewable energy, development cooperation and traditional medicine.

Highlighting his meeting with the Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister, Jaishankar said, "Such a pleasure to meet with PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Value her guidance on bilateral cooperation and insights on regional issues."

Jaishankar further expressed gratitude for the reception accorded to him at the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. "Privileged to be welcomed in the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. Thank PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar for her gracious words," he stated.

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The minister was also honoured at a flag-raising ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago. He was joined by legendary West Indian cricketer Brian Lara.

"Honoured by the flag raising ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad And Tobago. Thank Brian Lara, for joining us," Jaishankar posted.

Earlier, the EAM arrived in Trinidad and Tobago, marking the final leg of his three-nation official tour in the Caribbean, following his engagement in Jamaica and Suriname.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated that he was pleased to be back in the country. He was welcomed by the Foreign Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Sean Sobers.

"Pleasure to be back in Trinidad and Tobago. Thank FM Sean Sobers, for the warm welcome. Look forward to a productive visit over the next two days," Jaishankar wrote in his post.

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