With India's star batter Virat Kohli making sure he leaves no regrets behind in his career, Former England captain Michael Vaughan has shared his views on Kohli's retirement. Though Vaughan highlighted Kohli's exceptional fitness, suggesting that he could continue playing for many more years, however, he also added that Kohli's appreciation for simple life might lead him to consider stepping away from cricket for a while.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, the Former England captain said, “A brilliant season. You talk about retirement with Virat Kohli, I look at this in a way that he can play for long. He is that fit. Unless his mind goes and he's obviously got a young family now. In two-three years' time, everything changes, and he just wants to spend quiet time; I completely get that."

He also spoke about the India vs. England Test series where Kohli took a break in London as his son Akaay was born and said, "During his time away from the India vs England Test series, I believe he went to London and led a normal life. I've read a few of his comments and quotes and he just absolutely adored that normal life. I think that may take Virat away from cricket, like he just wants to go and have a quiet time for a while."

Earlier, Kohli had also shared some insights into his motivation and post-retirement plans, emphasising the importance of leaving no regrets behind in his career. In a video released by RCB, Kohli highlighted his approach to his remaining playing days, saying, “It’s quite simple. I think, as sportsmen, we do have an end date to our careers. So I am just working backwards."

“I don’t want to finish my career thinking, ‘Oh, what if I have done this on that particular day’ because I can’t keep going on and on forever. So it’s just about not leaving any undone business behind and not having any regrets later, which I am sure I won’t."

Kohli, sporting a smile, said he would take a long break when he finished playing cricket and wouldn’t be seen for a while. “Once I am done, I will be gone. You won’t see me for a while. So I want to give it everything I have until the time I play, and that’s the only thing that keeps me going."

Virat concluded his IPL 2024 season as the Orange Cap holder, signifying the player with the highest runs in the season. Throughout the season, he amassed a total of 741 runs, boasting an impressive average of 61.75 and a striking rate of 154.69. His highest score this season is 113*. He hit a total of 38 sixes during the season, matching his record from the 2016 IPL, where he scored 973 runs in 16 matches, including four centuries and seven half-centuries, at an average of 81.08 and a striking rate exceeding 152.

