Early retirement on cards for Virat Kohli? Michael Vaughan says ‘unless his mind goes…’
With India's star batter Virat Kohli making sure he leaves no regrets behind in his career, Former England captain Michael Vaughan has shared his views on Kohli's retirement. Though Vaughan highlighted Kohli's exceptional fitness, suggesting that he could continue playing for many more years, however, he also added that Kohli's appreciation for simple life might lead him to consider stepping away from cricket for a while.