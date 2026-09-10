East Zone end long wait, clinch Duleep Trophy title after 14 years by virtue of first innings lead against South Zone

Ishan Kishan-led East Zone clinched the Duleep Trophy title for the first time in 14 years with a victory via first innings lead over South Zone in the final in Chennai on Thursday.
Having won the toss and batted first, East Zone posted a mammoth total of 708 on the board, on thew back of a knock of 270 from skipper Ishan Kishan. South Zone were bowled out for 336 in their first innings reply, but East Zone decided not to enforce a follow-onj despite a lead of 372 runs.
It was yet another excellent batting display from East Zone in the second innings, as Md Kounain Quraishi slammed an unbeaten 116 to take his team to 388/7 on the final day as the lead surged to a whopping 760 runs.
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