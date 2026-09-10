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East Zone end long wait, clinch Duleep Trophy title after 14 years by virtue of first innings lead against South Zone

East Zone skipper Ishan Kishan was named Player of the Match for his knocks of 270 and 80 in the final.

PN Vishnu
Published10 Sep 2026, 03:01 PM IST
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East Zone clinched the Duleep Trophy title for the first time since 2012.
East Zone clinched the Duleep Trophy title for the first time since 2012. (BCCI video screengrab )
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Ishan Kishan-led East Zone clinched the Duleep Trophy title for the first time in 14 years with a victory via first innings lead over South Zone in the final in Chennai on Thursday.

Having won the toss and batted first, East Zone posted a mammoth total of 708 on the board, on thew back of a knock of 270 from skipper Ishan Kishan. South Zone were bowled out for 336 in their first innings reply, but East Zone decided not to enforce a follow-onj despite a lead of 372 runs.

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It was yet another excellent batting display from East Zone in the second innings, as Md Kounain Quraishi slammed an unbeaten 116 to take his team to 388/7 on the final day as the lead surged to a whopping 760 runs.

More to follow

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

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HomeSportsCricket NewsEast Zone end long wait, clinch Duleep Trophy title after 14 years by virtue of first innings lead against South Zone
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