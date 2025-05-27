‘Easy to backstab…’: Shreyas Iyer lauds Ricky Ponting as PBKS clinch top-two IPL playoff spot

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings sealed their place in the top two of the IPL 2025 Playoffs after defeating Mumbai Indians by seven wickets on Monday. The qualification marks PBKS’s first playoff appearance in 11 years and adds another feather to the Ricky Ponting–Shreyas Iyer partnership.

Iyer, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders last season, had led the franchise to their first IPL title in a decade. However, after the victory, he remarked that he didn’t receive enough credit for the team's success.

Advertisement

This season, though, it would be hard for Iyer to make a similar complaint. Much of the spotlight has been on his captaincy and how he has transformed Punjab Kings from a struggling outfit into one of the top teams of the competition.

During the post-match presentation, Iyer credited head coach Ricky Ponting and the entire PBKS squad for their win against MI. He said, "I personally feel everyone stepped up at the right time. We have been in that mindset that we have to win no matter what situation. Kudos to everyone and the management. Ricky has been fantastic, and for me it was about gaining the trust of every individual. And that happened by winning matches, and I personally feel we need to maintain that relationship throughout. When you are down in the dumps, it is easy to backstab each other."

Advertisement

Iyer and Ponting partnership: Notably, Iyer and Ponting were previously associated with Delhi Capitals, where their partnership took the franchise to its first-ever IPL final. An injury later ruled Iyer out for a season, after which DC handed the captaincy to Rishabh Pant, prompting Iyer’s move to KKR.