Eating meat is the secret behind India's success in cricket, claims Shahid Afridi; does vegan Virat Kohli agree?
Former Pakistani skipper has given a strange reasoning for India's all-round success in the cricketing world claiming that Indian bowlers have gained strength since they have started eating meat.
Indian team has been making giant strides in the cricketing world from once being recognized for batters like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Virendra Sehwag and Virat Kohli; India is now also known for producing world-class bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.