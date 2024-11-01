ECB central contracts 2024-25: Jamie Smith joins seniors on two-year deals - Check full list

Five players have been awarded ECB central contracts for the first time while seven players including Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes got two-year deals.

Written By Koushik Paul
Published1 Nov 2024, 09:51 AM IST
England's Jamie Smith in action against Pakistan.
England’s Jamie Smith in action against Pakistan. (REUTERS)

Jamie Smith is one of the five players to have been awarded central contracts for the first time as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the full list for 2024-25 season. The list consisted of 29 names which included seven two-year contracts, 19 annual contracts and three development contracts.

Among the seven players who were awarded a two-year central contract are Test captain Ben Stokes and white-ball captain Jos Buttler. Stokes, who previously had a one-year contract, has now extended it to a two-year term. The other players included in the two-year contract list are Joe Root, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Smith and Mark Wood.

Also Read | Pakistan vs England Highlights: Pakistan beat England by 9 wickets

Atkinson had a breakthrough home Test summer with 34 wickets in just six matches. Meanwhile, Smith is one of five players to receive a maiden ECB central contract under the new multi-year system. The others are Will Jacks, Shoaib Bashir, Phil Salt and Olly Stone, each of whom has been awarded a one-year contract.

Smith in particular has been impressive, with 637 runs in nine Tests at an average of 42.46, with a century and four fifties. Jacks and Salt are a vital part of English white-ball set-up while Bashir and Stone are next generation of England bowling line-up aiming to replace the likes of Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach etc.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Retention Highlights: Rohit, Dhoni retained; Iyer, Pant, Siraj released

All-rounder Jacob Bethell and pacer Josh Hull, who made their international debuts in recent months against Australia and Sri Lanka respectively, have also secured development contracts for the first time, joining John Turner.

ECB Contract list for 2024-25 season

2-year contracts: Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood.

1-year contracts: Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Josh Tongue, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes. Development contracts: Jacob Bethell, Josh Hull, John Turner.

(With Agency Inputs)

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsECB central contracts 2024-25: Jamie Smith joins seniors on two-year deals - Check full list

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power share price

    440.05
    03:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    12.9 (3.02%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    686.05
    03:47 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -1.6 (-0.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.65
    03:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.2%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:54 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    4.7 (2.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    712.45
    03:49 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -51.7 (-6.77%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    203.20
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.1 (-5.62%)

    PCBL share price

    410.80
    03:53 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -22.45 (-5.18%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    627.35
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -31.35 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,553.20
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    135.75 (9.58%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,612.25
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    130 (8.77%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,781.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    205.4 (7.97%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,220.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    87.15 (7.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,185.000.00
      Chennai
      81,191.000.00
      Delhi
      81,343.000.00
      Kolkata
      81,195.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.