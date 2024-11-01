ECB central contracts 2024-25: Jamie Smith joins seniors on two-year deals - Check full list

Jamie Smith is one of the five players to have been awarded central contracts for the first time as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the full list for 2024-25 season. The list consisted of 29 names which included seven two-year contracts, 19 annual contracts and three development contracts.

Among the seven players who were awarded a two-year central contract are Test captain Ben Stokes and white-ball captain Jos Buttler. Stokes, who previously had a one-year contract, has now extended it to a two-year term. The other players included in the two-year contract list are Joe Root, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Smith and Mark Wood.

Also Read | Pakistan vs England Highlights: Pakistan beat England by 9 wickets

Atkinson had a breakthrough home Test summer with 34 wickets in just six matches. Meanwhile, Smith is one of five players to receive a maiden ECB central contract under the new multi-year system. The others are Will Jacks, Shoaib Bashir, Phil Salt and Olly Stone, each of whom has been awarded a one-year contract.

Smith in particular has been impressive, with 637 runs in nine Tests at an average of 42.46, with a century and four fifties. Jacks and Salt are a vital part of English white-ball set-up while Bashir and Stone are next generation of England bowling line-up aiming to replace the likes of Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach etc.

All-rounder Jacob Bethell and pacer Josh Hull, who made their international debuts in recent months against Australia and Sri Lanka respectively, have also secured development contracts for the first time, joining John Turner.

ECB Contract list for 2024-25 season 2-year contracts: Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood.

1-year contracts: Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Josh Tongue, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes. Development contracts: Jacob Bethell, Josh Hull, John Turner.