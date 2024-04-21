Watch | Virat Kohli snubs Rinku Singh's plea for new bat ahead of KKR vs RCB match: ‘Ek match pehle le gaya tu bat…’
Virat Kohli refused to entertain Rinku Singh's plea for a new bat ahead of KKR vs RCB clash at Eden Gardens stadium today. The veteran batter stated that he had given a bat to Rinku in the last game while the KKR batter was seen pleading.
Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the their second their second clash off the season at the historic Eden Gardens stadium. In their previous clash, KKR had handed a comfortable 7 wicket defeat to the RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium thanks to some brilliant batting effort by Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer.