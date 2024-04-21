Virat Kohli refused to entertain Rinku Singh's plea for a new bat ahead of KKR vs RCB clash at Eden Gardens stadium today. The veteran batter stated that he had given a bat to Rinku in the last game while the KKR batter was seen pleading.

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the their second their second clash off the season at the historic Eden Gardens stadium. In their previous clash, KKR had handed a comfortable 7 wicket defeat to the RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium thanks to some brilliant batting effort by Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, ahead of the clash between a hilarious conversation between former RCB skipper Virat Kohli and KKR batter Rinku Singh has surfaced online. In the conversation posted on KKR's official X (Formerly Twitter) handle, Rinku informs Virat Kohli about breaking the bat given by him to a spinner. In the conversation that followed Virat queried about how the bat was broken before going on to say what he can do about the situation.

Rinku Singh's Hilarious conversation with Virat Kohli: Rinku Singh seemed to be in a mood to get another bat from Virat and can be playing knocking the ball wiht the senior player's bat while querying, "to bhej rahe ho aap (are you sending it?)". To which the senior batter replied, 'Kiske bhej raha hoon? (To whom am I sending it to?)". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the end of the conversation, Virat could also be seen in an agitated avatar where he scolds Rinku about taking breaking a bat he offered in the last game. He says, “Ek match pehle le gaya tu bat. 2 match mei tujhe 2 bat dun. Teri wajah se na jo meri baad me halat hoti hai na. (You took the bat in the previous match. (Now you want second bat in second game? Because of you, I face consequences later.)"

Interestingly, the two batters are some of the likely names to represent India in the upcoming T20 World Cup starting right after the end of IPL 2024 season. And while Virat did refuse to entertain

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!