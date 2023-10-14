'Ek match se kaptaani nahi mili hai..': Babar Azam shuts down 'captaincy' question before India Pakistan clash
India Vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: As Pakistan prepare to face India in the all-important World Cup clash, its skipper Babar Azam knows the importance of winning the match, since he may lose the captainship post World Cup if Pakistan fails to win against India.
The ultimate face-off between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 began at Ahmedabad on Saturday. As per the Star Sports, the attendance at the stadium is over 1,00,000.
