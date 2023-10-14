The ultimate face-off between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 began at Ahmedabad on Saturday. As per the Star Sports, the attendance at the stadium is over 1,00,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the blockbuster match keeping all cricket fans on high adrenaline, everyone is looking if Pakistan would be able to break the losing streak against India at World Cups. In the past 7 encounters in the World Cup, India has been unbeaten in all the matches, while Pakistan has not been able to win a single.

As Pakistan prepares to face India in the all-important World Cup clash, its skipper Babar Azam knows the importance of winning the match, since he may lose the captainship post-World Cup if Pakistan fails to win against India.

He didn't appear much bothered by history and neither he is too worried about his spot as Pakistan captain. He is well aware that captains often bear the brunt of victory or defeat in big contests like India Vs Pakistan.

"Mai iss cheez par kabhi vo nahi karta ki iss match ki vajah se meri kaptaani chali jayegi. Allah ne jitna mere liye likha hai utna mai karunga. Jitna mera Allah par believe hai, utni mujhe milegi. Mujhe ek match ki vajah se kaptaani mili nahi hai, ya ek match ki vajah se meri jaayegi nahi (I don't believe that I would lose my captaincy because of this game. I will achieve whatever God has decided for me. I didn't get captaincy because of one match, and I won't lose it because of one either)," Babar stated in the pre-match press conference.

India Vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2023: Meanwhile, after winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma decided to field first. Until the report was filed, Pakistan lost both of its openers Abdullah Shafique (20) and Imam-ul-Haq (36) to Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya. Currently, skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are on the crease, and Pakistan has scored 74/2 in 13 overs.

