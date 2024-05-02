Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. However, it was a catch taken by PBKS bowler Harshal Patel that has now gone viral on social media following a hilarious complaint by Yuzvendra Chahal.

The incident took place in the 16th over of Wednesday's match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.CSK batsman Sameer Rizvi flicked a delivery from Kagiso Rabada over the top but the ball went straight to Harshal Patel at third man, who made no mistake. Shortly after taking the catch, Patel could be seen celebrating on the ground with the ball in his hand in a style remarkably similar to an earlier catch by Yuzvendra Chahal that was subsequently turned into a very famous meme.

Yuzvendra Chahal while finding the lighter side of the event, urged X owner Elon Musk to file a copyright complaint against Harshal Patel. Addressing Musk as ‘Paaji’, Chahal wrote, “Dear @elonmusk paaji, Harshal bhai pe copyright lagana hai"

Netizen react to Chahal's complaint on Harshal Patel:

Since it was shared on X on Wednesday, the viral post has garnered over 1 million impressions and has been liked by over 63,000 people. Netizens had mixed reactions to Chahal's request, with some users wishing him to be selected for the T20 World Cup and others saying that he did the viral pose better than Harshal.

One user on X wrote, "You did it better, harshal needs to improve"

Another user while hinting at the reason behind Harshal's pose said, "Bhai aapne uska purple cap lia usne aapka pose"

Yet another user wrote, “Og is always og that's you 🔥"

Yuzvendra Chahal in India's T20 World Cup squad:

Notably, Yuzvendra Chahal was recently named as part of the India's 15 member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies. The veteran bowler has been in stunning form this season, having taken 13 wickets at an economy of 9 and average of 23.54.

