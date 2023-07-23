Emerging Asia Cup final 2023: Pak A sets 353 runs target for India A

Emerging Asia Cup final 2023: Pak A sets 353 runs target for India A1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 05:59 PM IST
- Earlier, India A chose to field first after winning the toss.
Facing the arch rivals in the Emerging Asia Cup tournament finals on 23 July, Pakistan A batters set a target of 353 runs for Indians to chase in Colombo.
Earlier, India A chose to field first after winning the toss. Following this, Pakistan batters scored a massive 352 runs after losing 8 wickets in 50 overs.
For Pakistan A, Tayyab Tahir scored a century (108), while openers Saim Ayub (59) and Sahibzada Farhan (65), made remarkable contribution. Even Omair Yousuf (35) and Mubasir Khan (35) played brilliantly.
Indian bowling was not see as effective as it was in semi finals, as the Pakistan batters dominated from the very beginning.
For India, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Riyan Parag took two wickets each, while Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar and Nishant Sindhu picked one each respectively.
This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.
