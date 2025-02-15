Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
IPL 2025 is just around the corner and fans are looking forward to the big sporting event starting from 22 March. However, after JioCinema and Hotstar, there is a big news that may disappoint Indian cricket fans.
Notably, the two major streaming players in Indian cricket came together to form a joint venture called JioStar in an $8.5 billion deal last year. On 14 January, JioStar announced the launch of a new streaming app called JioHotstar, which will host all content from the two apps.
After the merger, free IPL streaming is expected to set a halt as JioHotstar as expected to adopt a hybrid model for the domestic cricket season, according to a Reuters report. Reportedly, users will still be able to watch the match for free till a certain period after which they will be asked to purchase a subcription to the new app.
Notably, JioCinema had been providing free IPL streaming to all users since 2023 when it acquired the rights for the popular cricketing event for $3 billion.
"Once a user develops affinity to the platform, start watching free, becomes loyal ... the subscription will kick in then," Reuters quoted a source as saying.
Notably, JioHotstar plans start at a price of ₹149 in India and go up to ₹1,499 for the top-end premium ad-free plan that lasts a full year.
Mobile (Ad-supported plan): ₹149 for 3 months and ₹499 per year. Accessible to one device at a time.
Super (Ad-supported plan) - ₹299 for 3 months and ₹899 per year. Can be used by up to two devices at a time on mobile, web or any other supported living room device.
>Premium (Ad-free plan) - ₹299 per month, ₹499 for 3 months and ₹1499 per year. Users can access content on any four devices at a time.
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates