End of free IPL streaming? JioHotstar launch could spell trouble for Indian cricket fans

IPL 2025 begins on March 22, but Indian cricket fans face disappointment as JioCinema and Hotstar's merger leads to the end of free streaming. The new app, JioHotstar, will require subscriptions after a trial period, with plans ranging from 149 to 1,499.

Published15 Feb 2025, 01:40 PM IST
JioHotstar may not offer free streaming for IPL 2025.(BCCI)

IPL 2025 is just around the corner and fans are looking forward to the big sporting event starting from 22 March. However, after JioCinema and Hotstar, there is a big news that may disappoint Indian cricket fans.

Notably, the two major streaming players in Indian cricket came together to form a joint venture called JioStar in an $8.5 billion deal last year. On 14 January, JioStar announced the launch of a new streaming app called JioHotstar, which will host all content from the two apps.

No more free IPL streaming:

After the merger, free IPL streaming is expected to set a halt as JioHotstar as expected to adopt a hybrid model for the domestic cricket season, according to a Reuters report. Reportedly, users will still be able to watch the match for free till a certain period after which they will be asked to purchase a subcription to the new app.

Notably, JioCinema had been providing free IPL streaming to all users since 2023 when it acquired the rights for the popular cricketing event for $3 billion.

"Once a user develops affinity to the platform, start watching free, becomes loyal ... the subscription will kick in then," Reuters quoted a source as saying.

JioHotstar plans:

Notably, JioHotstar plans start at a price of 149 in India and go up to 1,499 for the top-end premium ad-free plan that lasts a full year.

Mobile (Ad-supported plan): 149 for 3 months and 499 per year. Accessible to one device at a time.

Super (Ad-supported plan) - 299 for 3 months and 899 per year. Can be used by up to two devices at a time on mobile, web or any other supported living room device.

>Premium (Ad-free plan) - 299 per month, 499 for 3 months and 1499 per year. Users can access content on any four devices at a time.

 

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 01:40 PM IST
