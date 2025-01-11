End of Ravindra Jadeja’s Test career? India star’s cryptic Instagram post sparks speculation

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shocked the cricketing world when he announced his retirement in the middle of the Border Gavaskar Trophy and returned to India. Now, Ashwin's bowling partner Ravindra Jadeja has shared an Instagram post with his Test jersey clearly visible, leaving the Indian public confused as to whether the left-handed all-rounder is ready to call time on his international career.

The Indian team has been under pressure after poor performances in the home series against New Zealand and the tour of Australia. While captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have taken the brunt of the criticism, Jadeja's performance has also come under scrutiny after a 3-1 defeat in the BGT 2025.

The all-rounder took 4 wickets and scored 135 runs at an average of 27 in the 3 matches of BGT 2025. Moreover, recent reports suggest that the Indian selectors aren't too happy with Jadeja and are looking to move past him.

Jadeja had joined Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in retiring from T20 cricket after the

Ravindra Jadeja’s Instagram story

Jadeja's performance under scrutiny: According to a report by The Times of India, BCCI selection committee and head coach Gautam Gambhir are actively considering looking beyond veteran spinner Ravindra Jadeja to reshape the team ahead of the ahead of 2027 World Cup.

“It's all about when the selectors decide the transition needs to kick in,” TOI quoted the source as saying, who added, “They will discuss if they want to go with a safe option in (Ravindra) Jadeja or move on right now.”

In the past few months, Jadeja's performances have been under scrutiny. “Even in Test cricket, he has struggled to get going, though his bowling has been steady,” TOI quoted the source as saying.

Netizens react to Ravindra Jadeja's cryptic post: Most users on X questioned whether Jadeja was retiring from Test cricket, while others wished him a bright future.

“It's over now the team might have moved away from him in odis. There is no point of him playing one format that too when the new cycle is starting from the eng series” one user wrote.

