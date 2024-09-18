After a history of tensions, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir had a conversation on their career journeys. With Gambhir as Team India's Head Coach, it suggests a newfound camaraderie between the two.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have a history of altercations. On live camera, they were caught having aggressive interactions. The last time that happened was in IPL 2023. Then, in IPL 2023, they were seen hugging each other and exchanging pleasantries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Virat Kohli has come a long way in his career. More than an attacking batter, he plays an anchor role in the Indian batting order these days. Gambhir is now Team India’s Head Coach.

As it seems to be water under the bridge, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a teaser of a full-length interaction between the two legends of Indian cricket. It was shared on social media a day before the start of India's first Test against Bangladesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"So here we are. We've come a long way and putting an end to all the masala," Virat says in the video while Gambhir responds, "That's a good start to the conversation."

"I remember when you had that bumper series in Australia where you scored heaps and heaps of runs and that got you in that zone. And for me, it was exactly the same when I played in Napier. And if I look back, can I bat for another two and a half days? I don’t think so. I could have ever done that again and I have never been in that zone ever in my life after that," Gambhir says in the teaser.

“So I can imagine how good that feeling is to be in that zone. And I'm sure you must have experienced this many more times as compared to what I have," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kohli-Gambhir on ‘altercations’ "But when you're batting and you have a bit of a chat with the opposition, did you ever feel like this might carry on to you going out of the zone and you potentially getting out or it put you in a more motivated space?" Kohli asks his coach.

“You've had more altercations than I have. I think you can answer that question better than I can," Gambhir says with a smile.