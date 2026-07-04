ENG vs AUS: Top 5 players to watch in Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final between England and Australia at Lord's

The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final promises high drama as Australia and England are set to meet at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on July 5 (Sunday). Both teams arrive unbeaten and in excellent form. England produced a remarkable comeback in the semi-final against South Africa, while Australia delivered a dominant performance against West Indies. The clash offers a perfect mix of experience, skill, and big-match temperament.

Match Details Date: July 5, 2026

Venue: Lord's, London

Time: 3:30 PM BST (8:00 PM IST)

Here are the five players to watch out for in the highly-awaited final clash

Nat Sciver-Brunt (England) England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has been the heartbeat of her team’s unbeaten campaign despite battling a calf injury earlier in the tournament. The experienced all-rounder has repeatedly delivered when England needed her the most. Her defining moment came in the semi-final against South Africa, where she rescued England from 23/3 with a magnificent 75 off just 47 balls and took her team into the final. Along with her dependable medium pace and calm leadership, Sciver-Brunt remains England’s biggest match-winner heading into the title clash.

T20I stats - Matches: 140, Runs: 2096, Highest score: 82, 50s: 19, 100s:0; Wickets: 90, Economy rate: 6.61

Sophie Molineux (Australia) Australia captain Sophie Molineux has led from the front throughout the tournament with both tactical brilliance and exceptional bowling. The left-arm spinner is currently the joint third-highest wicket-taker in this edition, claiming 10 wickets in six matches. She once again displayed an outstanding performance in Australia’s dominant semi-final victory over West Indies by conceding just 30 runs while taking two crucial wickets. Her ability to choke runs during the middle overs could prove very important on the Lord’s surface.

T20I stats - Matches: 50, Wickets: 55, Economy rate: 6.06, BBI: 4/16

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (England) England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge has enjoyed the finest tournament of her career and currently sits as the leading run-scorer of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. She has produced two unforgettable innings during the group stage, an unbeaten 105 against Sri Lanka and a stunning 89 against New Zealand. Wyatt-Hodge has consistently provided explosive starts while also anchoring the innings whenever required. If she gets going in the powerplay, she could take the game away from Australia in the final.

T20I stats - Matches: 186, Runs: 3663, Highest score: 124, 50s: 23, 100s:3; Wickets: 46, Economy rate: 5.65

Sophie Ecclestone (England) The world’s No. 1 T20I bowler has once again lived up to her reputation. Sophie Ecclestone has claimed eight wickets during the tournament while maintaining remarkable control over economy rates. Her accuracy and variations have made life extremely difficult for batters, especially in the middle overs. Ecclestone has also made a significant impact in the field, with her sharp catching, including the crucial dismissal of South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt in the semi-final, adding another dimension to England’s bowling attack.

T20I stats - Matches: 112, Wickets: 152, Economy rate: 6.02, BBI: 4/18

Ellyse Perry (Australia) Whenever Australia reached an ICC final, Ellyse Perry inevitably became one of the biggest names to watch. The veteran all-rounder has been Australia’s highest run-scorer in this tournament, once again proving her value in high-pressure contests. She has also been incredibly effective with the ball. Perry’s vast experience and ability to contribute in every department make her one of Australia’s most dangerous weapons in the World Cup Final.