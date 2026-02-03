England vs Australia, U19 World Cup Semifinal LIVE Score: England win toss, opt to bat in clash of titans in Bulawayo

The ICC U19 World Cup 2026 enters the knockout stage on today as England take on Australia in the first semifinal at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Both England and Australia are unbeaten in the tournament and it's going to be a cracker of a contest.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India. The Australia U19 vs England U19 clash will be televised on Star Sports channels from 1 PM IST. Live streaming of Australia U19 vs England U19 will be available on JioStar app and website.
Australia: Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Steven Hogan, Oliver Peake(c), Alex Lee Young(w), Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Naden Cooray, Will Byrom, Charles Lachmund
England: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French
It's toss time. England captain Thomas Rew has won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia.
Australia have been dominant with both bat and ball. In the first four games, Australia batted first and chased the totals quite convincingly. The only time Australia faced hard times was against West Indies. Batting first, Australia posted 314. In reply, West Indies were able to give Australia a scare before losing the plot. To add more to that, Australia's death bowling has been spot on.
Both England and Australia have been two of the most dominant sides in the tournament, winning all their games so far. In fact, one team will enter the final undefeated today. The winner from today's game will face either India or Afghanistan in the final on Friday.
While England won against Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Scotland, Bangladesh and New Zealand; Australia emerged victorious against Ireland, Japan, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first semifinal of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 between England and Australia.
