England vs Australia, U19 World Cup Semifinal LIVE Score: England win toss, opt to bat in clash of titans in Bulawayo

The ICC U19 World Cup 2026 enters the knockout stage on today as England take on Australia in the first semifinal at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Both England and Australia are unbeaten in the tournament and it's going to be a cracker of a contest.

When and where to watch AUS U19 vs ENG U19?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India. The Australia U19 vs England U19 clash will be televised on Star Sports channels from 1 PM IST. Live streaming of Australia U19 vs England U19 will be available on JioStar app and website.

Australia U19 vs England U19 playing XIs

Australia: Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Steven Hogan, Oliver Peake(c), Alex Lee Young(w), Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Naden Cooray, Will Byrom, Charles Lachmund

England: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French