ENG vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE Score: Australia seek record-extending seventh title at Lord's

ENG vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup Final LIVE Score: Australia will bid for a record-extending seventh Women's T20 World Cup title when they face arch-rivals England in Sunday's final at Lord's. Six-time champions Australia are seeking to further cement their dominance in the format, while England hope to become the first nation to win two Women's T20 World Cups on home soil after winning the inaugural event they hosted in 2009.
Australia booked their place in the final with a win over West Indies in the semis and an unbeaten run so far under new captain Sophie Molineux. England head into the final with confidence and momentum. Danni Wyatt-Hodge leads the tournament's run-scoring charts, while Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean are among the top-six wicket-takers.
England have not beaten Australia in any format since July 2023, suffering eight successive defeats, including an away Ashes whitewash last year.
In India, Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The ENG-W vs AUS-W Women's World Cup 2026 final in India will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of ENG-W vs AUS-W will be available on JioStar app and website.
England: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith
Australia: Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry/Grace Harris, Ash Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton
Australia: Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry/Grace Harris, Ash Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton
England: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith
In India, Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The ENG-W vs AUS-W Women's World Cup 2026 final in India will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of ENG-W vs AUS-W will be available on JioStar app and website.
England head into the final with confidence and momentum. Danni Wyatt-Hodge leads the tournament's run-scoring charts, while Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean are among the top-six wicket-takers. Their commanding 40-run semifinal win over South Africa underlined the form that has carried them to their first T20 World Cup final since 2018. England have not beaten Australia in any format since July 2023, suffering eight successive defeats, including an away Ashes whitewash last year.
Australia booked their place in the final with an eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the semifinals, completing a flawless run of six wins from six matches under new captain Sophie Molineux. Molineux, who succeeded skipper Alyssa Healy earlier this year, has overseen a campaign built on depth rather than dependence on a handful of stars.
Australia are bidding for a record-extending seventh Women's T20 World Cup title. Six-time champions Australia are seeking to further cement their dominance in the format, while England hope to become the first nation to win two Women's T20 World Cups on home soil after winning the inaugural event they hosted in 2009.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final between England and Australia on Sunday at Lord's.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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