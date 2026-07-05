ENG vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE Score: Australia seek record-extending seventh title at Lord's

ENG vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup Final LIVE Score: Australia will bid for a record-extending seventh Women's T20 World Cup title when they face arch-rivals England in Sunday's final at Lord's. Six-time champions Australia are seeking to further cement their dominance in the format, while England hope to become the first nation to win two Women's T20 World Cups on home soil after winning the inaugural event they hosted in 2009.

Australia booked their place in the final with a win over West Indies in the semis and an unbeaten run so far under new captain Sophie Molineux. England head into the final with confidence and momentum. Danni Wyatt-Hodge leads the tournament's run-scoring charts, while Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean are among the top-six wicket-takers.

England have not beaten Australia in any format since July 2023, suffering eight successive defeats, including an away Ashes whitewash last year.

When and where to watch ENG-W vs AUS-W?

In India, Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The ENG-W vs AUS-W Women's World Cup 2026 final in India will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of ENG-W vs AUS-W will be available on JioStar app and website.

ENG-W vs AUS-W probable playing XIs

England: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith

Australia: Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry/Grace Harris, Ash Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton