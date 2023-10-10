Eng vs Ban, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details
England will take on Bangladesh on October 10 in the seventh ODI World Cup 2023 match at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamshala. Unlike the earlier league matches, England vs Bangladesh Dharamshala ODI is a day match and will start at 10.30 am.