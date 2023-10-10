England will take on Bangladesh on October 10 in the seventh ODI World Cup 2023 match at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium Dharamshala. The match will start at 10.30 am

England will take on Bangladesh on October 10 in the seventh ODI World Cup 2023 match at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamshala. Unlike the earlier league matches, England vs Bangladesh Dharamshala ODI is a day match and will start at 10.30 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It would be the second match of England in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. England was beaten by New Zealand by 9 wickets (with 82 balls remaining) in curtain raiser ODI at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on October 5, 2023. The conditions in Dharamsala may favour the English team. The combination of tight dimensions and high altitude may invite England's heavy artillery to unleash their full might.

It is also the second match of Bangladesh. In its first match, the team defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets ((with 92 balls remaining)) on October 7, 2023 in Dharamsala itself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today will not be the first time that both the teams would be facing each other in World Cup ODI matches. They have met four times earlier.England won their first meeting, in Barbados in 2007, and their most recent in Cardiff four years ago, either side of Bangladesh glory in 2011 and 2015.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

England (Probable XI) Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid and Reece Topley. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bangladesh (Probable XI) Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah/Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

Eng vs Ban match: Weather prediction The weather conditions in Dharamshala are set to be cooler. According to AccuWeather, there is a 65% probability of rain and 19% of thunderstorms in Dharamshala today.

The temperature is expected to range between 19 degrees to 17 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 11 km/hr in the east-south-east direction in the day. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 28 km/h in the daytime cannot be ruled out. The probability of cloud cover is 29%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Eng vs Ban match today: When, where and how to watch The England vs Bangladesh match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 10.30 am.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!