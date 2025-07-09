Eng vs Ind 3rd Test: Jofra Archer returns after 4 years; check live-streaming details, India's record at Lord's and more

India will face England in the 3rd Test at Lord’s. And, Ben Stokes’ powerhouse pacer, Jofra Archer, is back.

After suffering a 336-run defeat at Edgbaston, England have now asked for a lively pitch at Lord’s. Captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum believe the slow surface in the last match helped India.

Now, they hope for a faster, bouncier pitch to suit their fast bowlers like Archer and Gus Atkinson. McCullum wants pace, bounce and some sideways movement.

Jofra Archer trained with England before the second Test after returning to first-class cricket for Sussex. He has not played Test cricket since February 2021 due to elbow and back injuries.

McCullum earlier said it was exciting to have the pacer back.

“We all know what he's capable of achieving in Test cricket, and we hope that when the opportunity does arrive for him. He's able to recapture and also improve on what he's been able to do already in that form of the game," ESPNcricinfo quoted the England coach as saying.

England Playing XI in 3rd Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir

India's record at Lord's India, meanwhile, are expecting a tougher pitch in the 3rd Test and getting prepared for it. Shubman Gill will bring back Jasprit Bumrah into their bowling attack.

India have played 19 Test matches at Lord’s, which has been a tough venue for India over the years.

So far, India have won 3, lose 12 and drew 4. India’s highest score at the ground is 454 runs against England in 1990. The lowest score is 42, also against England, in 1974.

Eng vs Ind 3rd Test live-streaming details The Eng vs Ind 3rd Test starts on July 10 at Lord’s at 3:30 PM (Indian time). Cricket fans in India can watch it on Sony Sports Network. English commentary will be on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Ten 5. The Hindi commentary will be on Sony Sports Ten 3.

