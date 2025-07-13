ENG vs IND 3rd Test: What's India's highest successful fourth-innings chase at Lords?

India were set a target of 193 runs in the fourth innings to win the third Test match against England at Lord's. For the record, India have won three Test matches at this iconic venue with only one coming while chasing.

Washington Sundar took four wickets to turn the match in India's favour against England in the third Test at Lord's.
Washington Sundar took four wickets while Jasprit Bumrah took two as India bundled England out for 192 runs in the second innings at Lord's in the ongoing third Test on Sunday. India will now need 193 runs in the fourth innings to take 2-1 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Despite the team in transition, India have been ruthless under new captain Shubman Gill in the ongoing series.

Having lost four wickets in the first session of the fourth day, England revived through Joe Root and Ben Stokes. However, it was Sundar's twin strikes on either side of the Tea, that really turned the game into India's favour. The off-spinner first castled Root before going through defence of Jamie Smith - England most successful batter in the series.

Sundar's wicket of Stokes put the final nail in England's coffin. Both India and England had scored 387 in their respective first innings. At Lord's India have played England 19 times, winning just three games an lost 12. Four matches ended in draws.

Out of three victories, India's only win while chasing in the fourth innings came in 1986 when the Kapil Dev-led side chased down 134 with five wickets in hand. It was also India's first-ever Test win at the iconic venue. India's most recent win at Lord's came in 2021.

Highest successful 4th innings chase at Lord's

TargetChased ByOppositionYear
342West IndiesEngland1984
282EnglandNew Zealand2004
282South AfricaAustralia2025
277EnglandNew Zealand2022
216EnglandNew Zealand1965

Resuming the final session at 175/6, England lost their remaining four wickets for just 17 runs, with premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah (2/38) taking two of them. Sundar's polished the England tail with a wicket of Shoaib Bashir and finished with figures of 4/22. Bumrah accounted for Chris Woakes (10) and Brydon Carse (1) as England folded quickly.

