ENG vs IND 3rd Test: What's India's highest successful fourth-innings chase at Lords?

Washington Sundar took four wickets while Jasprit Bumrah took two as India bundled England out for 192 runs in the second innings at Lord's in the ongoing third Test on Sunday. India will now need 193 runs in the fourth innings to take 2-1 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Despite the team in transition, India have been ruthless under new captain Shubman Gill in the ongoing series.

Advertisement

Having lost four wickets in the first session of the fourth day, England revived through Joe Root and Ben Stokes. However, it was Sundar's twin strikes on either side of the Tea, that really turned the game into India's favour. The off-spinner first castled Root before going through defence of Jamie Smith - England most successful batter in the series.

Sundar's wicket of Stokes put the final nail in England's coffin. Both India and England had scored 387 in their respective first innings. At Lord's India have played England 19 times, winning just three games an lost 12. Four matches ended in draws.

Out of three victories, India's only win while chasing in the fourth innings came in 1986 when the Kapil Dev-led side chased down 134 with five wickets in hand. It was also India's first-ever Test win at the iconic venue. India's most recent win at Lord's came in 2021.

Advertisement

Highest successful 4th innings chase at Lord's

Target Chased By Opposition Year 342 West Indies England 1984 282 England New Zealand 2004 282 South Africa Australia 2025 277 England New Zealand 2022 216 England New Zealand 1965