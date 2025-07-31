ENG vs IND: England opt to bowl under overcast conditions; India make four changes as Jasprit Bumrah misses out

The toss luck doesn't seem to favour Indian captain Shubman Gill in the ongoing Test series as England opted to bowl first at the Oval on Thursday in the fifth and final game. England are led by Ollie Pope after regular skipper Ben Stokes was ruled out on Wednesday due to a right shoulder injury. India have made four changes from the fourth Test.

With wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant out of the fifth Test due to a toe injury, Dhruv Jurel replaced him in the playing XI, while Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep came in place of Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah and Anshul Kamboj. India are trailing 1-2 in the Test series.

For the record, Gill has lost all the five tosses in the Test series and India team's 15th consecutive toss loss in international cricket. Interestingly, this is also the first time Pope has won a toss as captain. This is also the 14th time a team has lost all five tosses in a five-match Test series.

On the other hand, England have already announced their playing XI a day before as the hosts also made four changes, including captain Stokes. Liam Dawson and pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse are the other England players who missed out.

They were replaced by Jacob Bethell, who will bat at No.6 along with Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue. Meanwhile, the London weather could play a part in this Test match as there has been slight drizzle before the toss and the conditions are overcast.

England vs India 5th Test playing XIs England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue