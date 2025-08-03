ENG vs IND: England set a target of 374 runs in 5th Test; What's highest successful run chase at Oval in 4th innings?

England have been set a target of 374 runs to win the 5th Test against India at The Oval. The highest successful run chase at The Oval came 123 years ago when England chased down 263 against Australia in 1902.

England's Ollie Pope (R) and Ben Duckett (L) prepare for the start of play on day four of the fifth Test against India.
England's Ollie Pope (R) and Ben Duckett (L) prepare for the start of play on day four of the fifth Test against India.(AFP)

England were a daunting target of 374 runs to win the fifth Test against India at The Oval and win the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 3-1. Coming into the fifth Test with a lead of 2-1, the hosts asked the Shubman Gill-led side to bat first on a greenish top. India were bundled out for 224 in the first innings despite a fifty from Karun Nair in the first innings.

In reply, England, who were missing regular captain Ben Stokes managed 247, thus taking a 23-run lead. It must be noted that, England are playing a player less after pacer Chris Woakes was ruled out on the first day due to a left shoulder injury. Desperate to win the match and square the series, India came up strongly in the second innings.

Riding on a hundred from Yashasvi Jaiswal (118), nightwatchman Akash Deep's brilliant 66 and 53 each from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, India managed 396, thus giving a target of more than 350-plus for England with more than two days of play left.

If history is to be believed, England have the record of chasing 350-plus totals at home, thus showing the hosts have the capability to handle pressure on the fourth Test. England have chased down 359 against Australia in 2019 (at Leeds), 378 against India in 2022 (Birmingham), and 371 against India in 2025 (at Leeds) to name a few.

But the story at Oval is different as the highest successful run chase at this venue came 123 years ago when England chased down 263 against Australia in 1902.

Highest successful run chase at Oval in Tests

TeamTargetOppositionYear
England263Australia1902
West Indies253England1963
Australia242England1972
West Indies225England1988
Sri Lanka219England2024

England's highest-successful run chase in Tests

TargetOppositionVenueYear
378IndiaEdgbaston2022
371IndiaHeadingley2025
359AustraliaHeadingley2019
332AustraliaMCG1928-29
315AustraliaHeadingley2011
305New ZealandHagley Oval1996-97

Highest successful run-chases against India in Tests

TeamTargetVenueYear
England378Edgbaston2022
England371Headingley2025
Australia339WACA1977-78
West Indies276Arun Jaitley Stadium1987-88
South Africa240Wanderers2021-22
New Zealand213Basin Reserve1998-99

