ENG vs IND: Gus Atkinson misses out with injury as Jamie Overton returns in England squad for first Test against India

Pacer Gus Atkinson missed out with injury while Jamie Overton returned to the side as England announced the 14-member squad for the first Test against India in Headingley. Atkinson recently sustained a right hamstring injury during England's one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge recently.

Meanwhile, Overton returned to the Test side for the first time since making his only red-ball appearance against New Zealand at Headingley in 2022. It is also to be noted that has sustained a broken right little finger during the ODI against the West Indies on May 29 and continues to be under observation by the England medical team.

Having last featured during the Test tour of New Zealand in December, seamer Brydon Carse, Jacob Bethell and Chris Woakes were also named in the squad for the first Test. The India A side are already in the United Kingdom, playing warm-up games against England Lions.

England squad for 1st Test against India Ben Stokes (Captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes

India squad Test series against England Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

India vs England 2025 Test schedule

Matches Date Venue 1st Test June 20-24 Headingley (Leeds) 2nd Test July 2-6 Edgbaston (Birmingham) 3rd Test July 10-14 Lord’s (London) 4th Test July 23-27 Old Trafford (Manchester) 5th Test July 31- August 4 The Oval (London)

In the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, England won by an innings and 45 runs. Batting first, England declared at 565/6 with Zak Crawley (124), Ben Duckett (140) and Ollie Pope (171) all slamming daddy hundreds.