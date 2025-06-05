Subscribe

ENG vs IND: Gus Atkinson misses out with injury as Jamie Overton returns in England squad for first Test against India

Although Jamie Overton was named in the squad, the 31-year-old sustained a broken right little finger during the ODI against the West Indies on May 29 and continues to be under observation by the England medical team. Overton played just one Test against New Zealand in 2022.

Koushik Paul
Updated5 Jun 2025, 02:48 PM IST
England's Gus Atkinson in action against Zimbabwe.
England's Gus Atkinson in action against Zimbabwe. (Reuters)

Pacer Gus Atkinson missed out with injury while Jamie Overton returned to the side as England announced the 14-member squad for the first Test against India in Headingley. Atkinson recently sustained a right hamstring injury during England's one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge recently.

Meanwhile, Overton returned to the Test side for the first time since making his only red-ball appearance against New Zealand at Headingley in 2022. It is also to be noted that has sustained a broken right little finger during the ODI against the West Indies on May 29 and continues to be under observation by the England medical team.

Having last featured during the Test tour of New Zealand in December, seamer Brydon Carse, Jacob Bethell and Chris Woakes were also named in the squad for the first Test. The India A side are already in the United Kingdom, playing warm-up games against England Lions.

England squad for 1st Test against India

Ben Stokes (Captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes

India squad Test series against England

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

India vs England 2025 Test schedule

MatchesDateVenue
1st Test June 20-24Headingley (Leeds)
2nd TestJuly 2-6Edgbaston (Birmingham)
3rd TestJuly 10-14Lord’s (London)
4th TestJuly 23-27Old Trafford (Manchester)
5th TestJuly 31- August 4The Oval (London)

In the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, England won by an innings and 45 runs. Batting first, England declared at 565/6 with Zak Crawley (124), Ben Duckett (140) and Ollie Pope (171) all slamming daddy hundreds. 

In reply, Zimbabwe rode on Brian Bennett's 139 to post 265 all out in the first innings before being followed-on. In the second innings, Zimbabwe were all out for 255.

 
