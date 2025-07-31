ENG vs IND: Is umpire Kumar Dharmasena helping England at Oval? Viral moment sparks controversy; here's what happened

Kumar Dharmasena was accused of helping England bowlers on the opening day of the fifth and final Test against India after the Sri Lankan umpire was caught on camera gesturing an inside edge with his fingers, thus going against the rule. The incident occurred on the 13th over of the Indian innings.

With Sai Sudharshan on strike, England pacer Josh Tongue attempted an yorker that took a sharp curve and came across Sudharsan as a full toss. Although he was struck on the pad, the Indian batter lost his balance while trying to keep the ball out with a clear inside edge in real itself.

As soon as Tongue appealed half-heartedly for an LBW, Dharmasena got it correct by dismissing the appeal but in the process gestured bat first, implying the ball had hit the willow first before hitting the pad.

But the real question is was Dharmasena supposed to do so? Television replays showed Sudharsan indeed got a faint edge but what caught the attention was Dharmasena's gesture that went viral on social media.

Where did Kumar Dharmasena got it wrong? Ever since the Decision Review System (DRS) came in, the umpires are not supposed to gesture an inside edge if LBW appeals are involved. Based on the ICC rules, umpires should wait until the 15-second DRS timer before clarifying or gesturing why the appeal was turned down.

In this case, Dharmasena act of gesturing with his fingers came withing the time limit, thus helping the England team to not ponder over a possible review. Meanwhile, sent into bat first, India are 72/2 at lunch with Sudharsan (25 not out) and captain Shubman Gill (15 not out) at the crease. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are the two Indians dismissed.

