England will take on the Netherlands on November 8 in the 40th ODI World Cup 2023 match at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune. England vs Netherlands Pune ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 p.m. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It would be the 8th match of both teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. England is in the 10th position will 2 points in the World Cup 2023 team table, whereas the Netherlands is in the 9th position of the table with 4 points.

England were defeated by New Zealand by 9 wickets (with 82 balls remaining) in the curtain raiser match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium Ahmedabad on October 5. In its second match, England defeated Bangladesh by 137 runs at Dharamsala Stadium on October 10, 2023. In their third and fourth match, England were defeated by Afghanistan and South Africa by 69 runs and 229 runs respectively. In the fifth and sixth match, England were defeated by Sri Lanka (October 26) and India (October 29) by 8 wickets and 100 runs respectively. In the 7th match, England was defeated by Australia by 33 runs at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium Ahmedabad on November 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In their first match, the Netherlands were defeated by Pakistan by 81 runs at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on October 6. In the second match, the Netherlands was defeated by New Zealand by 99 runs on October 9, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. In their third match, the Netherlands defeated South Africa by 38 runs at HPCA Stadium Dharamshala on October 17. In their fourth and fifth matches, the Netherlands were defeated by Sri Lanka (October 21) and Australia (October 25) by 5 wickets and 309 runs respectively. In their 6th match, the Netherlands defeated Bangladesh by 87 runs at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on October 28. In their 7th match, the Netherlands were defeated by Afghanistan by 7 wickets (with 111 balls remaining) at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on November 3.

England Possible XI Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson/Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid

Netherlands Possible XI Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (capt, wk), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

England vs Netherlands match: Weather Prediction The weather conditions in Pune are set to be pleasant with more sun than clouds. According to AccuWeather, there is a zero percent probability of rain in Pune in the next 24 hours. The probability of thunderstorms in the city is zero percent. The temperature is expected to range between 31 degrees to 21 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 9 km/hr in the east direction in the day and 7 km/h in the east-south-east direction in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 32 km/h in daytime and 19 km/h in night cannot be ruled out. There is a 34% probability of cloud cover during the daytime and 71% during the night in the city.

England vs Netherlands match today: When, where and how to watch The England vs Netherlands match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads.

