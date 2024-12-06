ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: Harry Brook’s counterattacking ton rescues England from collapse

Harry Brook led the English counterattack after the visitors were slumped to 43/4 at one stage during the second Test in Basin Reserve. The overtly aggressive start by the English led to the Zack Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell and Joe Root losing their wickets early. From there on, Harry Brook pulled a 174-run partnership with Ollie Pope in order to bring their team back into the match.

Brook, in particular, as he smashed his century in just 91 balls, marking second fastest ton in Test cricket. While the pitch in Basin Reserve continue to pose many questions throughout the innings but Brooks continued unwavering and hit 11 fours and five boundaries during his century knock.

The partnership between Pope and Brook was ultimately dismissed in the 39th over of the match after ending a delivery from Will O'Rourke. Meanwhile, Brook himself was dismissed in the 53rd over of the match after unsuccessfully trying to get a single off the bowling of Nathan Smith.

Such was the impact of this partnership that only thee batters other than Pope and Brook managed to get into double figures. Despite the valiant partnership by the duo other English batters could not make a dent in the match as the visitors were ultimately bundled out for 280. Given the tricky conditions in Wellignton, England would definitely think they have a slight edge in the match now.

England already have a lead in the three match series after winning the first Test match at Christchurch with 8 wickets. During the 1st Test as well, Harry Brook has shined with a 171 run knock that helped his team post a total of 499 in the first innings.

