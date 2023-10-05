Ben Stokes, still recovering from a niggling hip injury, is likely to miss out on the opening match against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the match due to fitness issues; so is Tim Southee who is recovering from a fractured thumb.

New Zealand earlier said in a release that Williamson would take part only as a batsman in the warm-up match against Pakistan. Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis in place of Williamson. He scored 54 off 50 balls in the match, which the Kiwis won by 5 wickets with 38 balls left.

“Right from the start we’ve taken a long-term view on Kane’s return to play. His recovery is tracking well and it’s now a matter of making sure he can cope with the rigours and intensity of international cricket," coach Gary Stead earlier said.

“We’ll continue to take a day-by-day approach to Kane’s rehabilitation and certainly won’t be putting any pressure on him to return before he is ready," he added.

Stand-in skipper Latham earlier spoke about Southee’s recovery. “He is recovering nicely. It has been nearly two weeks post-surgery, so fingers crossed he keeps recovering. It's a bit of a day-by-day process," he told reporters.

Stokes's heroic innings of 84 not out, combined with his masterful 15 runs in the Super Over, was the linchpin that led England to snatch the 2019 World Cup trophy from New Zealand. That heart-stopping game at Lord's remains etched in every cricket aficionado's memory. Now, with England set to defend their crown, the potential absence of such a match-winner poses a significant concern.

