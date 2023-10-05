ICC World Cup 2023: These key players have been ruled out of the opening match between England, New Zealand
A number of key players are likely to miss the opening match between England and New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023.
Ben Stokes, still recovering from a niggling hip injury, is likely to miss out on the opening match against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the match due to fitness issues; so is Tim Southee who is recovering from a fractured thumb.