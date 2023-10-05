comScore
ICC World Cup 2023: These key players have been ruled out of the opening match between England, New Zealand

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

A number of key players are likely to miss the opening match between England and New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023.

England's Ben Stokes attends a training session ahead of the ICC cricket world cup match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)Premium
England's Ben Stokes attends a training session ahead of the ICC cricket world cup match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Ben Stokes, still recovering from a niggling hip injury, is likely to miss out on the opening match against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the match due to fitness issues; so is Tim Southee who is recovering from a fractured thumb.

LIVE England vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 Score Updates

New Zealand earlier said in a release that Williamson would take part only as a batsman in the warm-up match against Pakistan. Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis in place of Williamson. He scored 54 off 50 balls in the match, which the Kiwis won by 5 wickets with 38 balls left.

“Right from the start we’ve taken a long-term view on Kane’s return to play. His recovery is tracking well and it’s now a matter of making sure he can cope with the rigours and intensity of international cricket," coach Gary Stead earlier said.

Also Read: England vs New Zealand prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more: Who’ll win the ICC World Cup match today?

“We’ll continue to take a day-by-day approach to Kane’s rehabilitation and certainly won’t be putting any pressure on him to return before he is ready," he added.

Stand-in skipper Latham earlier spoke about Southee’s recovery. “He is recovering nicely. It has been nearly two weeks post-surgery, so fingers crossed he keeps recovering. It's a bit of a day-by-day process," he told reporters.

Also Read: England vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch

Stokes's heroic innings of 84 not out, combined with his masterful 15 runs in the Super Over, was the linchpin that led England to snatch the 2019 World Cup trophy from New Zealand. That heart-stopping game at Lord's remains etched in every cricket aficionado's memory. Now, with England set to defend their crown, the potential absence of such a match-winner poses a significant concern.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
