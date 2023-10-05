More than 3,500 police personnel will be deployed for England vs New Zealand match in Ahmedabad.

England and New Zealand will clash in the opening encounter of the ICC World Cup 2023 on October 5 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. To ensure maximum security for the high-profile match, a police force of more than 3,500 personnel and officers is going to be deployed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LIVE England vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 Score Updates “The World Cup is beginning from October 5. A match between New Zealand and England will be played here. The police have made all the arrangements. A police force of more than 3,500 including three Additional commissioners, 13 DCP rank officers and 18 ACPs will be used with 500 home guards," Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police Gyanender Singh Malik told ANI.

“Traffic diversion has also been done which we have shared on our social media account. We also have 9 bomb disposal squad teams. A quick response team is also there and we are also conducting evacuation drills at the spot," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

A resilient New Zealand will once again step out on the field of cricket seeking revenge for wounds that were inflicted on them by hard-hitting England four years ago. They will re-ignite their rivalry once again in the ODI World Cup campaign opener on Thursday.

Also Read: England vs New Zealand prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more: Who’ll win the ICC World Cup match today? "People should watch the match peacefully and need not create any conflict with each other. Eatables and water bottles are not allowed inside the stadium. People can carry the National flags of their teams with them but it must be without sticks," GS Malik added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Zealand will be entering the stadium without the player who was pivotal in their previous campaign - Kane Williamson. Along with this their star pacer Tim Southee who has amassed 214 wickets in the 50-over format will also be a notable absentee.

Also Read: England vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch Even the England camp has not been left untouched by the injuries, Ben Stokes who reversed his retirement in the 50-over format just to mark his presence in the World Cup is battling a hip issue and won't take on the Kiwis.

(With ANI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!