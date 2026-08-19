ENG vs PAK, 1st Test: Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue walk into English cricket history books after Pakistan all out for 171

Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue walked into the history books of England cricket after pace duo scalped a five-wicket haul each on Wednesday to run a rampage against Pakistan in the opening day of the first Test at Headingley, Leeds. Sent into bat first, Pakistan were all out for meagre 171 as Robinson and Tongue finished with 5/51 and 5/46 respectively.

In the process, Robinson and Tongue became the first England pace-bowling pair to take five-fors in the same innings against Pakistan. This is also the 11th time, two England seamers have five-wicket hauls in the same innings and first since 1998. It was also the fourth such instance against Pakistan.

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The last time an England seamer had taken a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in a Test was legendary James Anderson, who returned with figures of 5/56 at Southampton in 2020.

Ollie Robinson dismantles Pakistan top order Robinson took out four of the top five batters - all bowled or unassisted - including a wicket (Pakistan opener Azan Awais.) with the first ball of the series, a first in England, which has been hosting Tests since 1880.

Before Robinson, the likes of Maurice Tate (vs Australia, 1926), Geoff Arnold (vs India, 1974) and Ryan Sidebottom (vs West Indies, 2007) took wickets on the very first ball of the series for England.

Featuring in a four-prong pace attack, Robinson made a sensational start when he pinned Azan Awais first ball with a nip-backer from around the wicket. Then he went over the wicket and trapped Shan Masood trying to drive. Only 9.4 overs into the game, rain forced a delay of two hours.

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Abdullah Shafiq and Imam, together from 6/2, endured a cautious return in the afternoon and gradually became comfortable enough to push the run rate. But after 91 runs together, Imam drove at a wide ball by Tongue and nicked to second slip. Walking off with 42, Imam castized himself.

Pakistan's dramatic collapse From 97/2, Pakistan lost five wickets for 53 runs. After Shafique brought up his 13th fifty-plus score from 82 balls, Saud Shakeel was given out lbw to Robinson by umpire Allahuddien Paleker, who took his time.

Shakeel also took his time to review the decision and was timed out by umpire Chris Gaffaney. Video showed the ball missing the top of leg stump. Shafique departed soon after, for 61, bowled by Robinson, who by then had wicketkeeper Jamie Smith standing up to the stumps for added pressure.

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