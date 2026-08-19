ENG vs PAK, 1st Test: Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue walk into English cricket history books after Pakistan all out for 171

Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue walked into the history books of England cricket after pace duo scalped a five-wicket haul each on Wednesday to run a rampage against Pakistan in the opening day of the first Test at Headingley, Leeds. Sent into bat first, Pakistan were all out for meagre 171 as Robinson and Tongue finished with 5/51 and 5/46 respectively.

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In the process, Robinson and Tongue became the first England pace-bowling pair to take five-fors in the same innings against Pakistan. This is also the 11th time, two England seamers have five-wicket hauls in the same innings and first since 1998. It was also the fourth such instance against Pakistan.

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The last time an England seamer had taken a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in a Test was legendary James Anderson, who returned with figures of 5/56 at Southampton in 2020.

Ollie Robinson dismantles Pakistan top order Robinson took out four of the top five batters - all bowled or unassisted - including a wicket (Pakistan opener Azan Awais.) with the first ball of the series, a first in England, which has been hosting Tests since 1880.

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Before Robinson, the likes of Maurice Tate (vs Australia, 1926), Geoff Arnold (vs India, 1974) and Ryan Sidebottom (vs West Indies, 2007) took wickets on the very first ball of the series for England.

Featuring in a four-prong pace attack, Robinson made a sensational start when he pinned Azan Awais first ball with a nip-backer from around the wicket. Then he went over the wicket and trapped Shan Masood trying to drive. Only 9.4 overs into the game, rain forced a delay of two hours.

Also Read | ENG vs PAK: England start afresh post Bazball era at Headingley in 1st Test

Abdullah Shafiq and Imam, together from 6/2, endured a cautious return in the afternoon and gradually became comfortable enough to push the run rate. But after 91 runs together, Imam drove at a wide ball by Tongue and nicked to second slip. Walking off with 42, Imam castized himself.

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Pakistan's dramatic collapse From 97/2, Pakistan lost five wickets for 53 runs. After Shafique brought up his 13th fifty-plus score from 82 balls, Saud Shakeel was given out lbw to Robinson by umpire Allahuddien Paleker, who took his time.

Shakeel also took his time to review the decision and was timed out by umpire Chris Gaffaney. Video showed the ball missing the top of leg stump. Shafique departed soon after, for 61, bowled by Robinson, who by then had wicketkeeper Jamie Smith standing up to the stumps for added pressure.

Also Read | Babar Azam returns to ICC Test top 10 after scoring 193 runs vs West Indies

In the last five minutes before Tea break, Tongue bowled Agha and Usman and exposed Pakistan's tail with Mohammad Rizwan on 12. Earlier, England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistan are missing captain Babar Azam's services, who as ruled out last minute due to a finger injury. Salman Ali Agha is leading Pakistan in Babar's absence.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in