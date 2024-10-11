ENG vs PAK 1st Test: Pakistan lose another match; last win at home was in 2021: England win by an innings and 47 runs

Pakistan have lost another Test match at home, this time against England. They have not managed a single win in Test cricket since 2021. This marks England’s fourth consecutive Test win in Pakistan, following a 3-0 series win two years ago.

On October 11, England secured victory in the first Test against Pakistan in Multan, with Jack Leach leading the bowling attack. Leach took 4-30, helping dismiss Pakistan for 200 on Day 5, winning by an innings and 47 runs.

A record partnership between Harry Brook and Joe Root earlier shifted the match in England’s favour. Leach’s dismissal of Salman Agha for 63 ended Pakistan’s only significant partnership in the innings.

Pakistan faced a possible early defeat at 82-6, but Salman and Aamer Jamal held on, adding 109 runs and delaying England's victory by 12 overs on the final day. Jack Leach broke the partnership and later dismissed Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah. Pakistan’s innings ended as Abrar Ahmed couldn’t bat due to a high fever.

PAK vs BAN Test series In August, Bangladesh went to Pakistan for a 2-match Test series. As the Asian rivals clashed, Pakistan were expected to have an upper-hand since they are considered a much stronger team on paper.

Contrary to the expectations, Bangladesh won both the Test matches, both held in Rawalpindi. They won the first Test by 6 wickets while they secured the second by 10 wickets.

Pakistan’s last Test win in 2021 Pakistan won their last Test cricket match at home in 2022. In fact, it was the only Test Pakistan won that year. In Februray 2021, Pakistan defeated South Africa in Rawalpindi while Babar Azam was still the captain. In fact, they won both Tests in the series.