ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test: Mohammad Abbas puts Pakistan in control at lunch on Day 1 as Babar Azam returns at Lord's

Mohammad Abbas put Pakistan in command at lunch on the opening day of the second Test against England at Lord's on Thursday as the hosts were reduced to 80/4 after rain delayed start in London. Only 18 overs were being bowled in the first session after heavy rain delayed the start for 80 minutes.

The new-ball bowler removed the openers Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay and captain Joe Root in the first hour but England's Jordan Cox survived to lunch as the hosts seek a series-clinching second win with a match to spare.

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Abbas gave Pakistan the first breakthrough when Gay glanced the Pakistan pacer down the leg side but wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan flung out his right glove in a dive and took a stunning catch. Two overs later Abbas was in action once again, this time trapping Duckett in front as Pakistan were reduced to 26/2. Notably, Duckett was Abbas' 900th first-class wicket.

Pakistan desperateness to get rid of Root early cost them a review before Imam-ul-Haq at third slip failed to catch out Root on 1 in Mohammad Ali's first over. However, the damage was minimal as Root was pinned on his back leg by Abbas for just four runs.

View full Image View full Image Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas appeals unsuccessfully for the LBW wicket of England's Joe Root. ( Reuters )

Pakistan were clearly the winners when Ali surprisingly claimed England's Harry Brook just seven minutes before lunch to have the upper hand in the game. At the time of the break, Jordan Cox was batting at 27 not out while his partner Dan Lawrence is unbeaten on 2.

Babar Azam returns at Lord's Earlier, Babar Azam was Pakistan's only change as the skipper returned after missing the first game due to an finger injury. Babar replaced Salman Ali Agha, who had led the side in the first Test that Pakistan lost at Headingley. England went ahead with the same team that won the first Test.

Pakistan have a good Test record at Lord’s, winning its last two matches there in 2016 and 2018. With the overcast conditions in place, Babar had no hesitation in sending England to bat first in in muggy conditions on a green-tinged pitch. The decision paid off.

When asked about his fitness, Babar said he is 90% fit. “We will bowl first because of the conditions, The pitch has grass on it… Now, I am 100 percent (fit). That's why I am here. Good to go. Always an honour for us to play at Lord's, especially for me as a captain,” the 31-year-old said at the toss.

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England vs Pakistan 2nd Test playing XIs England: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (capt), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (wkt), Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue