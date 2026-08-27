ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test: Mohammad Abbas puts Pakistan in control at lunch on Day 1 as Babar Azam returns at Lord's

Mohammad Abbas put Pakistan in command at lunch on the opening day of the second Test against England at Lord's on Thursday as the hosts were reduced to 80/4 after rain delayed start in London. Only 18 overs were being bowled in the first session after heavy rain delayed the start for 80 minutes.

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The new-ball bowler removed the openers Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay and captain Joe Root in the first hour but England's Jordan Cox survived to lunch as the hosts seek a series-clinching second win with a match to spare.

Also Read | ENG vs PAK: Big blow for Pakistan before Headingley Test as Babar Azam ruled out

Abbas gave Pakistan the first breakthrough when Gay glanced the Pakistan pacer down the leg side but wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan flung out his right glove in a dive and took a stunning catch. Two overs later Abbas was in action once again, this time trapping Duckett in front as Pakistan were reduced to 26/2. Notably, Duckett was Abbas' 900th first-class wicket.

Pakistan desperateness to get rid of Root early cost them a review before Imam-ul-Haq at third slip failed to catch out Root on 1 in Mohammad Ali's first over. However, the damage was minimal as Root was pinned on his back leg by Abbas for just four runs.

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Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas appeals unsuccessfully for the LBW wicket of England's Joe Root.

Pakistan were clearly the winners when Ali surprisingly claimed England's Harry Brook just seven minutes before lunch to have the upper hand in the game. At the time of the break, Jordan Cox was batting at 27 not out while his partner Dan Lawrence is unbeaten on 2.

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Babar Azam returns at Lord's Earlier, Babar Azam was Pakistan's only change as the skipper returned after missing the first game due to an finger injury. Babar replaced Salman Ali Agha, who had led the side in the first Test that Pakistan lost at Headingley. England went ahead with the same team that won the first Test.

Pakistan have a good Test record at Lord’s, winning its last two matches there in 2016 and 2018. With the overcast conditions in place, Babar had no hesitation in sending England to bat first in in muggy conditions on a green-tinged pitch. The decision paid off.

When asked about his fitness, Babar said he is 90% fit. “We will bowl first because of the conditions, The pitch has grass on it… Now, I am 100 percent (fit). That's why I am here. Good to go. Always an honour for us to play at Lord's, especially for me as a captain,” the 31-year-old said at the toss.

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Also Read | Babar Azam returns to ICC Test top 10 after scoring 193 runs vs West Indies

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test playing XIs England: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (capt), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (wkt), Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Abbas

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in