ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam down with fever ahead of Edgbaston Test, Pakistan team manager reacts

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has developed a fever ahead of the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston, with team manager Naveed Akram Cheema confirming that the batter is unwell but insisting there is no cause for concern.

Speaking to Geo News, Cheema said Babar himself informed him about the fever and added that there is “no need to panic” regarding the 31-year-old's health.

The team manager also expressed confidence that Babar would recover soon, indicating there is currently no indication that the illness will keep him out of the final Test.

The development comes at a difficult time for Pakistan, who have already conceded the three-match series after suffering heavy defeats in the opening two Tests. England won the first Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs before securing a 194-run victory at Lord's to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Babar returned to the Pakistan side for the Lord's Test after missing the series opener because of an injury sustained during the team's warm-up match in Beckenham. He subsequently played the second Test at Lord’s.

Babar struggles on return However, Babar produced a disappointing outcome after he was dismissed for eight in the first innings and then six in the second innings.

Pakistan were set a target of 389 in the second Test, but were eventually bowled out for 194. Saud Shakeel provided resistance for the visitors with a valiant 97, but it proved in vain.

The news of Babar’s illness would come as a significant blow for Pakistan, whose players have had serious repercussions following their heavy defeats in the first two Tests.

As many as seven players, including Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha and Imam-ul-Haq, were sent back home, with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed also being removed.

Mike Hesson, Pakistan’s white-ball head coach, has taken over as the Test coach for the third and final Test, slated to begin at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from 9 September. Babar's availability will be an important factor for the visitors as they attempt to avoid a clean sweep of the series following a difficult series so far.