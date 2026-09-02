ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam down with fever ahead of Edgbaston Test, Pakistan team manager reacts

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has developed a fever ahead of the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston, with team manager Naveed Akram Cheema confirming that the batter is unwell but insisting there is no cause for concern.

Speaking to Geo News, Cheema said Babar himself informed him about the fever and added that there is “no need to panic” regarding the 31-year-old's health.

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The team manager also expressed confidence that Babar would recover soon, indicating there is currently no indication that the illness will keep him out of the final Test.

The development comes at a difficult time for Pakistan, who have already conceded the three-match series after suffering heavy defeats in the opening two Tests. England won the first Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs before securing a 194-run victory at Lord's to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Babar returned to the Pakistan side for the Lord's Test after missing the series opener because of an injury sustained during the team's warm-up match in Beckenham. He subsequently played the second Test at Lord’s.

Babar struggles on return However, Babar produced a disappointing outcome after he was dismissed for eight in the first innings and then six in the second innings.

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Pakistan were set a target of 389 in the second Test, but were eventually bowled out for 194. Saud Shakeel provided resistance for the visitors with a valiant 97, but it proved in vain.

The news of Babar’s illness would come as a significant blow for Pakistan, whose players have had serious repercussions following their heavy defeats in the first two Tests.

As many as seven players, including Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha and Imam-ul-Haq, were sent back home, with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed also being removed.

Mike Hesson, Pakistan’s white-ball head coach, has taken over as the Test coach for the third and final Test, slated to begin at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from 9 September. Babar's availability will be an important factor for the visitors as they attempt to avoid a clean sweep of the series following a difficult series so far.

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Pakistan are languishing in ninth and last place in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) standings with just 16 points, and a points percentage (PCT) of 16.67. England, on the other hand, also has slim chances of qualifying for the WTC final next year. The Joe Root-led side is in sixth place with 62 points and a PCT of 34.44.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.