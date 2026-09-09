ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam's Pakistan names 3 debutants for third Test; Joe Root picks unchanged XI

Pakistan made four changes to its playing XI for the third and final Test against England on Wednesday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Having already lost the series after defeats in the first two Tests, Pakistan will be looking for a positive end to a tour marred by several off-field issues.

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Pakistan lost the first Test by an innings and 103 runs in Leeds. That was followed by another heavy defeat at Lord's in the second Test, where England won by 194 runs. Following the defeat at Lord's, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made sweeping changes to the squad, axing seven players and two coaches.

Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad were among the players asked to return home. Their replacements included five uncapped players and two capped batters, Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal.

The PCB also removed Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. White-ball head coach Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke were brought in to take charge at Edgbaston.

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Pakistan's debutants in the 3rd Test vs England Pakistan handed Test debuts to Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah. Saim Ayub, who returned to the Test XI, has already played eight Tests for Pakistan.

Randhawa and Razaullah are right-arm pace-bowling all-rounders. Ghori, who was part of Pakistan's Test squad for the first two matches in England, received his maiden Test cap and replaced Mohammad Rizwan as the wicketkeeper.

Ayub replaced Imam-ul-Haq at the top of the batting order.

Babar Azam's reaction to 7 changes Babar Azam admitted he was blindsided by the decision to overhaul Pakistan's squad ahead of the final Test against England, saying the drastic changes were "news to me". The Pakistan captain said he learned about the changes only after the PCB issued an official statement.

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"It was news to me," Babar said in Urdu. “I found out after. The PCB decided it, so they will be able to explain better. The PCB's decision must have been made after some thought. Please ask them why.”

Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root opted for an unchanged side.

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test playing XIs Pakistan: Azan Awais, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Ghazi Ghori(w), Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Razaullah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali

England: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root(c), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in