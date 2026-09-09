ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam's Pakistan names 3 debutants for third Test; Joe Root picks unchanged XI

Pakistan made four changes to its playing XI for the third and final Test against England on Wednesday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Having already lost the series after defeats in the first two Tests, Pakistan will be looking for a positive end to a tour marred by several off-field issues.
Pakistan lost the first Test by an innings and 103 runs in Leeds. That was followed by another heavy defeat at Lord's in the second Test, where England won by 194 runs. Following the defeat at Lord's, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made sweeping changes to the squad, axing seven players and two coaches.
Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad were among the players asked to return home. Their replacements included five uncapped players and two capped batters, Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal.
The PCB also removed Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. White-ball head coach Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke were brought in to take charge at Edgbaston.
Pakistan handed Test debuts to Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah. Saim Ayub, who returned to the Test XI, has already played eight Tests for Pakistan.
Randhawa and Razaullah are right-arm pace-bowling all-rounders. Ghori, who was part of Pakistan's Test squad for the first two matches in England, received his maiden Test cap and replaced Mohammad Rizwan as the wicketkeeper.
Ayub replaced Imam-ul-Haq at the top of the batting order.
Babar Azam admitted he was blindsided by the decision to overhaul Pakistan's squad ahead of the final Test against England, saying the drastic changes were "news to me". The Pakistan captain said he learned about the changes only after the PCB issued an official statement.
"It was news to me," Babar said in Urdu. “I found out after. The PCB decided it, so they will be able to explain better. The PCB's decision must have been made after some thought. Please ask them why.”
Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root opted for an unchanged side.
Pakistan: Azan Awais, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Ghazi Ghori(w), Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Razaullah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali
England: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root(c), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue