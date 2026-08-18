ENG vs PAK: Big blow for Pakistan ahead of Headingley Test as Babar Azam ruled out; Salman Ali Agha steps in as captain

In a big blow for Pakistan ahead of the first Test against England at Headingley starting Wednesday, Babar Azam has been ruled out due to injury. Babar has been unable to recover in time from an injury to his right hand after being struck during Pakistan's warm-up game against a County Select XI, which happened last week.

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It is the same hand he was struck on during the second Test against the West Indies earlier this month. "Pakistan captain Babar Azam is unavailable for the first Test match," Pakistan coach Sarfaraz Ahmed said Tuesday. "Salman Ali Agha will be the captain for the first Test."

The match at Headingley is the first of a three-Test series. Pakistan are coming into this series after playing a 1-1 draw against West Indies. It was in the Caribbean Babar returned in his second stint as Pakistan captain.

Both England and Pakistan are in the bottom half of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. After six outings in WTC 2025-2, Pakistan have won two Tests and lost four, and have a 22.22 PCT.

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England, on the other hand, are seventh in the standings and have won only four of the 13 Tests they have played in this cycle. England were last in action during the home series against New Zealand, which the visitors sealed 2-1.

Fresh start for England after Bazball era Meanwhile, England will have a fresh start under new captain Joe Root after the exits of Bazball architects Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Stokes dramatically announced his retirement from international cricket during the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in June.

A few days later, McCullum was sacked as England's Test coach following the team's seventh red-ball loss in nine matches, although he remains in charge of the white-ball sides. New Test coach Stephen Fleming will not take over until the tour of South Africa later this year.

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Like Babar, Root was reappointed when England decided against having white-ball captain Harry Brook lead the country in all three international formats.

England vs Pakistan 2026 Tests schedule

Date Match Venue August 19–23 England vs Pakistan 1st Test Headingley August 27–31 England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Lord's September 9–13 England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Edgbaston

England vs Pakistan 2026 Test squads England: Joe Root (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sam Cook, Matthew Fisher, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Ghazi Ghori (wk), Awais Zafar, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Abdullah Fazal, Aamer Jamel, Salman Ali Agha, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Sajid Khan, Ubaid Shah, Ali Usman

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in