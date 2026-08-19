ENG vs PAK: England start afresh post Bazball era at Headingley as Joe Root opts to bowl in 1st Test; check playing XIs

Joe Root opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Pakistan in the first Test at Headingley in Leeds as England started afresh post the Bazball era. The England Test team went through a major change after former captain Ben Stokes announced his retirement in the middle of the home series against New Zealand, followed by Brendon McCullum stepping down as the head coach of the side in red-ball cricket.

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Root is back for a second stint as captain, Marcus Trescothick is interim head coach before Stephen Fleming starts full-time in the role in December. England have included Jordan Cox, who will bat at No. 3 in place of the injured Jacob Bethell. Ollie Robinson got the nod to join a pace attack also containing Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson.

Also Read | ENG vs PAK: Big blow for Pakistan before Headingley Test as Babar Azam ruled out

Pakistan haven't won a Test series in England since 1996. Since 2001, Pakistan played three Test series on English soil, with the hosts winning three while the rest ended in draws. The last time Pakistan won a Test match in England was in 2018. For England, the hosts have won their last six Tests at Headingley, which included a win over Pakistan in 2018.

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Meanwhile, Pakistan are without their regular captain Babar Azam, who was ruled out of the first Test on the eve of the game. Babar was struck on the middle finger of his right hand while batting against the West Indies this month, and hit again in a warmup game last week in Beckenham.

"Pakistan captain Babar Azam is unavailable for the first test match," Pakistan coach Sarfaraz Ahmed said on Tuesday. “Salman Agha will be the captain for the first Test.” Ahmed said the finger was not broken and he hoped Babar could play in the second Test at Lord's starting on Aug. 27.

“Yeah, it was a last minute yesterday I found out I’m captaining, Babar was not available, which is very unfortunate. But yeah, we have been playing a lot of red ball cricket. We had a camp before West Indies series a month at home. So, I think we are well prepared here,” Agha said during the toss.

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England vs Pakistan 1st Test Playing XIs Pakistan: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha(c), Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Abbas

England: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root(c), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith(w), Ollie Robinson, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

Also Read | ENG vs PAK: Big blow for Pakistan before Headingley Test as Babar Azam ruled out

Where to watch England vs Pakistan Tests in India? In India, Sony Sports Network is the broadcasting partner for the England vs Pakistan Test series. The England vs Pakistan Test matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of England vs Pakistan Test matches will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in