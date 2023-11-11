England will take on Pakistan on November 11 in the 44th ODI World Cup 2023 match at Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium, Kolkata. England vs Pakistan Kolkata ODI will start at 2 p.m.

England will take on Pakistan on November 11 in the 44th ODI World Cup 2023 match at Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium, Kolkata. England vs Pakistan Kolkata ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 p.m.

It would be the 9th match of both the teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. England are currently on the 7th position in the ICC World Cup Points table with 4 points in the World Cup 2023 team table, whereas Pakistan are on the 5th position on the points table with 8 points to their name.

England were defeated by New Zealand by 9 wickets (with 82 balls remaining) in the curtain raiser match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium Ahmedabad on October 5. In their second match, England defeated Bangladesh by 137 runs at Dharamsala Stadium on October 10, 2023. In their third and fourth match, England were defeated by Afghanistan and South Africa by 69 runs and 229 runs respectively.

Also Read | ICC World Cup tickets: Website crashes as semi-finals, finals tickets go live, waiting time to 90 minutes for some In the fifth and sixth match, England were defeated by Sri Lanka (October 26) and India (October 29) by 8 wickets and 100 runs respectively. In the 7th match, England were defeated by Australia by 33 runs at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 4. In their 8th match, England defeated Netherlands by 160 runs at MCA Stadium Pune on November 8.

In their first match, Pakistan defeated Netherlands by 81 runs at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on October 6, 2023. In its second match, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets (with 10 balls remaining) at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on October 10, 2023. In their third and fourth match Pakistan were defeated by India and Australia by 7 wickets and 62 runs respectively.

Also Read | Tickets are available for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final, and semi-finals from today: Here's how to book In the fifth match, Pakistan was beaten by Afghanistan by eight wickets (with 6 balls remaining) at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 23. In their sixth match, Pakistan was defeated by South Africa by 1 wicket (with 16 balls remaining) at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Chennai on November 27. In their 7th and 8th match, the Pakistan team defeated Bangladesh (October 31) by 7 wickets at Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium Kolkata and New Zealand (November 4) by 21 runs at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru.

Also Read | ICC World Cup: Here's how Pakistan can reach semi-final; it must beat England by…. England: Probable playing XI Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(c/wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Pakistan: Probable playing XI Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

England vs Pakistan match: Weather Prediction The weather conditions in Kolkata are set to be sunny. According to AccuWeather, there is a 1% probability of rain in Kolkata in the next 24 hours. The probability of thunderstorms in the city is zero percent. The temperature is expected to range between 32 degrees to 21 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 11 km/hr in the north-north west direction in the day and 7 km/h in the north direction in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 28 km/h in the daytime and 15 km/h during the night cannot be ruled out. There is a 2% probability of cloud cover in the next 24 hours.

England vs Pakistan match today: When, where and how to watch England vs Pakistan match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads.

