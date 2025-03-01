ENG vs SA, Karachi weather report: Another champions trophy match at risk of washout? Check full forecast here

England and South Africa will play their last league stage match of the Champions Trophy at the National Bank stadium in Karachi. However, with many a matches being called off in Pakistan due to rain, the big question is if whether will play a role during the ODI match today. Let's take a closer look at the weather forecast for Karachi today.

Karachi weather report: As per Accuweather, sun is out in Karachi and there are 0% chances of rainfall throughout the day. This will come as a jolt of life for hardcore cricket fans who have been disappointed by all the action being halted due to rainfall.

In this tournament, three matches have been called off due to rain so far: Australia vs Afghanistan, Bangladesh vs Pakistan and Australia vs South Africa.

South Africa�s players attend a practice session on the eve of their ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match against England, at National Stadium in Karachi on February 28, 2025. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)

What's at stake at Karachi? The trajectories of both teams are clear from the outset, with England already out of the Champions Trophy, their second successive ICC ODI tournament to be eliminated at the league stage. South Africa, on the other hand, are all but certain to join Australia as the two semi-finalists in Group B.

Ahead of the clash in Karachi, Jos Buttler has announced that he is stepping down as England captain and that Saturday's game will be his last as England skipper.

“It's the right decision for me and the right decision for the team. Hopefully somebody else who can come in alongside Baz will take the team to where it needs to be.” Buttler was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying.

In his farewell game as captain, Buttler and his men would want to leave an impression while also getting their first win in the tournament.